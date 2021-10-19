Popular Nintendo Switch Game Banned From the Nintendo eShop

A popular Nintendo Switch game is getting banned from the Nintendo eShop, causing confusion and raising questions in the process. Depending on where you are in the world, you may no longer be able to play one of the biggest new games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, Dying Light. More specifically, if you’re in Europe, Australia, or New Zealand, you can no longer buy Techland’s zombies game as it’s been removed and it’s not quite clear why it’s been yanked.

Over on the Dying Light Reddit page, one fan pointed out that the game is seemingly unavailable in a variety of regions. Responding to this, the official Techland Reddit account confirmed there have been issues with the game’s digital release on Nintendo Switch and provided the statement below.

“If you’re talking about the digital version, then due to nature of content the digital version of the game is currently banned in Germany where European e-Shop is officially registered. This is making it impossible to officially distribute the game in European countries and also in Australia and New Zealand,” said Techland. “We are currently working with our partner and local authorities to remove the ban as soon as we can.”

Techland continues by noting that the game is available worldwide via retail, even in these countries. However, if you want to cop the game digitally on Nintendo Switch in these regions, you’re simply out of luck, at least for now.

As always, we will be sure to keep you updated as the situation develops. While Techland has commented on the situation and seems confident it will be remedied soon, Nintendo has yet to address the situation in any capacity. That said, the comment from Techland was just made yesterday, so there’s plenty of time for Nintendo to still issue a comment of its own.

