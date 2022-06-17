Long-Awaited Nintendo Switch RPG Seemingly Leaked

It looks like a long-awaited Nintendo Switch RPG is finally happening. Like previous Nintendo consoles, the Nintendo Switch lives and dies by its first-party support. Many people buy Nintendo consoles to solely play Nintendo games. On the Nintendo Switch, this includes the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Fire Emblem Three Houses, Metroid Dread, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Meanwhile, when a big third-party game does come to Nintendo Switch -- unless it's been locked down as an exclusive -- it usually arrives after its initial release. To this end, it looks like Persona 5 Royal is going to be the next marquee example of this.

Right on the back of a new report from a Nintendo insider claiming that the Persona series is Nintendo Switch bound, a German retailer has listed Persona 5 Royal for the Nintendo Switch. Whether this is an error, speculation, or a leak from the retailer is up for debate. Right now, there's no way to know, but it's caught the attention of Nintendo fans.

With reports that a new Nintendo Direct is happening at the end of the month, it's possible this port will rear its head there alongside news of similar ports for Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable. If this doesn't happen, well then it's safe to assume there is nothing to this listing.

As for the game itself, Persona 5 Royal is an enhanced version of Persona 5 with new content. An RPG, it debuted in 2019 with a 95 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of last generation and one of the highest-rated RPGs of all time.

"Wear the mask. Reveal your truth. Prepare for an all-new RPG experience in Persona 5 Royal based in the universe of the award-winning series, Persona," reads an official pitch of the game. "Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Break free from the chains of modern society and stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways! Persona 5 Royal is packed with new characters, story depth, new locations to explore, & a new grappling hook mechanic for access to new areas. With a new semester at Shujin Academy, get ready to strengthen your abilities in the metaverse and in your daily life. Persona 5 Royal presents a unique visual style and award-nominated composer Shoji Meguro returns with an all-new soundtrack. Explore Tokyo, unlock new Personas, customize your own personal Thieves Den, discover a never-before-seen story arc, cutscenes, alternate endings, and more!"

"Sometimes games come along that, despite their quality, just don't capture you in the way they've managed to capture others, though it can be difficult to nail down why," reads the opening of our glowing review of the game. "That was certainly the case for me regarding the original Persona 5, and I can thankfully say that those issues have all but been eliminated in Atlus' new edition Persona 5 Royal. The game's best elements are allowed to shine because of the varied and incredibly effective changes, though Persona 5 has also been further enriched thanks to new additions to the game's battle system and overall experience that will delight both fans new and old."