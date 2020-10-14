New Nintendo Switch Game Will Hold You Over Until The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

✖

A new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game releasing later this month should provide the perfect holdover as you wait for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo remains silent on the sequel to 2017's Breath of the Wild, which was revealed last year at E3. We haven't seen the sequel since then and it doesn't look like we will be seeing it anytime soon. That said, there is a game that looks very Breath of the Wild inspired that's dropping in just two weeks.

More specifically, developer Cornfox & Bros. has announced that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite versions of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm will release on October 28, priced at $30. Unfortunately, there isn't a new trailer to accompany this news, but the developer does relay word that pre-orders for the game will open on October 21 and offer a 10 percent discount for those that cop the game on Switch and Switch Lite early.

“We are extremely excited to be at the finish line of this important milestone for Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm,” said Cornfox & Bros. creative director Heikki Repo about the news. “Nintendo Switch is such an ideal platform for this type of game, providing smooth controls and an overall enjoyable experience that feels natural. We can’t wait for everyone to try it out for themselves!”

For those that don't know: Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is an action RPG that debuted back in 2019 via Apple Arcade as a sequel to 2013's Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas. And as you can see in the trailer below, the series wears its Zelda inspiration on its sleeve.

"Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, set a thousand years before the events of the first chapter, takes you on a magical journey across the vast world of Gaia, brimming with mythology and lore," reads an official pitch of the game. "A young Knight faces an impossible challenge, as Warlock Mesmeroth has returned with a formidable Dark Army. Will our hero be able to unite the Owrus, Gillfolk, and men in a fight for the fate of the world?"

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below: