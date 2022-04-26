Nintendo Reveals New Art for Kirby's 30th Anniversary

✖

Kirby's Dream Land first released on the Nintendo Game Boy on April 27th, 1992 in Japan. It's officially that day in the country right now, and Kirby's official Twitter account in the region has released a new piece of art to celebrate the occasion. Naturally the art features Kirby front and center, but it also includes appearances by long-time supporting characters like Meta Knight, as well as Elfilin and Bandana Waddle Dee from Kirby and the Forgotten Land. It's a neat way for Nintendo to celebrate the occasion, and it's definitely worth checking out for long-time fans!

The new art can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Nintendo and developer HAL Laboratory announced plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kirby earlier this year through "a variety of projects." So far, fans have been treated to the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which has proven to be a critical success, as well as a commercial one. At this time, it's unclear what other ways we might see the anniversary celebrated. In 2012, Kirby's Dream Collection was released on Nintendo Wii, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the series. It's possible we could see that collection ported to Switch for the 30th anniversary, though it's worth noting that some of the games included in the collection are already available through Nintendo Switch Online.

One game from the collection that is currently missing on the service is Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. The game has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, but it remains one of the only announced N64 games that hasn't been released yet. An N64 game already released on the service earlier in April, and Nintendo tends to space these games out once per month. However, it's possible the company could make an exception by releasing the game on the service this week. For now, Kirby fans will just have to celebrate with the games that are currently available!

Have you checked out Kirby and the Forgotten Land yet? How would you like to see Nintendo and HAL Laboratory celebrate the character's anniversary?