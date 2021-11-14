Nintendo Puts the Final Nail in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Coffin

Nintendo just put the final nail in the coffin of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and it has fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite in their feelings. With Sora — the game’s final DLC character — in the rearview mirror, the sun is setting on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This doesn’t mean the game is going anywhere, but it does mean no more DLC characters are being added, and now in-game events are coming to an end, officially leaving fans with nothing to look forward to.

Nintendo has announced that the new in-game events — tournaments and Spirit Board events — are done. Starting on November 19, previous events will begin to recycle. In other words, there will no more new events. Of course, many fans expected this to happen sooner rather than later, however, some didn’t expect events to come to an end this quickly.

“That’s disappointing. Seems a bit premature to end all new content this early,” said one fan of the news. “Nintendo will never get another opportunity like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate again. Why stop when the game has so much life and potential left?”

“Nintendo really loves stopping all support for their games four years earlier than they should, huh,” writes another fan. “I’m not into the events much, but this still kinda makes me sad,” reads a third reply.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn’t said why exactly events are coming to an end at this specific date, but with events coming to an end, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans have lost their last avenue of new content.

H/T, Nintendo Everything.