Nintendo Switch Finally Gets 2021's Best Game

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can finally play 2021's best game, or at least 2021's Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards last year. As you may know, it's fairly common for Nintendo to get games after they come to other platforms. It Takes Two from developer Hazelight Studios and publisher EA is just the latest example. After coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC, last year, it finally came to Switch yesterday, November 4.

It Takes Two specifically debuted on March 26, 2021. Upon release, it garnered an 89 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of its year. Between launch and July 2022, it sold over seven million copies. And now that the game has come to Switch, it's likely a bit beyond this figure.

Below, you can read more about the game and check out a trailer for it as well, courtesy of EA:

"Embark on the craziest journey of your life in It Takes Two, a genre-bending platform adventure created purely for co-op," reads an official review of the game. "Invite a friend to join for free with Friend's Pass and work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges. Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell. Together, trapped in a fantastical world where the unpredictable hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship."

On Nintendo Switch, the game costs $39.99, which is how much it costs on other platforms. For that and 9.5 GB of space you can play the game right now. And also like on other platforms, the Friend's Pass -- which allows someone else to play it with you -- is free.

