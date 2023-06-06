Nintendo Switch Online Users Can Play Popular 2022 Game for Free

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can soon play one of the most popular games of the last 12 months for free, for a limited time. More specifically, Nintendo has announced the next Nintendo Switch Online trial, and unlike some previous trials, this one will not require the Expansion Pack tier. The free trial won't be available until June 7, and then it will run until the end of June 13. During this time, the whole game will be playable as if you owned it. That game is NBA 2K23, which happens to be one of June's free PlayStation Plus games that went live today.

Released worldwide on September 9, 2022 by developer Visual Concepts and publisher 2K Games, NBA 2K23 boasts Metacritic scores ranging from 78 to 80, depending on the platform. These are solid scores, but not the greatest, and consumer reviews were way weaker than this. That said, and despite this, it was one of the best-selling games of 2022, like its predecessors have been every previous year.

"Rise to the occasion and realize your full potential in NBA 2K23," reads an official blurb about the game. "Prove yourself against the best players in the world and showcase your talent in MyCAREER. Pair today's All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM. Build a dynasty of your own in MyGM or take the NBA in a new direction with MyLEAGUE. Take on NBA or WNBA teams in PLAY NOW and experience true-to-life gameplay. How will you Answer the Call?"

"NBA 2K23 is bogged down in a lot of problems courtesy of predatory monetization and an overzealous RPG game taking priority over the actual basketball-ing, but it does have great qualities as well," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "There is plenty of content ensuring there's something for everyone to play and the game leans into its simulation aspects in a risky, but effective way. If the series can hone these good qualities and leave behind its outdated monetization schemes, 2K could garner another level of respect and become something that rises above the other sports games."

Nintendo Switch Online is available via Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch Lite OLED. A standard subscription runs at $20 a year, however, if you want the aforementioned Expansion Pack, you will need to fork over $50 a year. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Nintendo, click here.