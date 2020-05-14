Nintendo Switch Online Is Getting Another Free Trial

✖

Nintendo Switch Online might not offer a package as robust as competitors like Sony and Microsoft, but it's definitely worth it for those that own the handheld hybrid. For $19.99 a year, Switch owners can play games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate online. Those that have yet to take the plunge will be happy to know that Nintendo has announced a new, seven-day trial for the service. Nintendo has offered these free trials in the past, but Switch owners that have taken part in previous trials are not precluded from taking advantage of the offer.

It's certainly not a bad time for Nintendo to offer a trial for their online service. With the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone in-doors for the time being, gamers around the world are looking for more things to play. Nintendo Switch Online certainly offers just that. In addition to giving players the ability to play games online, subscribers gain access to a number of NES and SNES games, including classics like Super Mario World, Mega Man, The Legend of Zelda, and more. Subscribers also get Tetris 99 as a free download, which will hold an Animal Crossing-themed event starting this weekend.

Of course, Animal Crossing fans in general will likely want to try the service. Nintendo Switch Online allows players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to visit other islands in the game. Given the huge popularity of Animal Crossing right now, this should be the perfect time for newcomers to give the service a shot.

Play with friends online, enjoy over 70 classic #NES and #SNES games, and experience more with a 7-day free trial for #NintendoSwitchOnline! This offer is valid even if a free trial was previously redeemed. Visit the #NintendoSwitch #eShop to get started! pic.twitter.com/zNQ4w8PoJq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 13, 2020

It is unknown at this time how long the free trial will be offered for, but the trial does start seven days from the point the player signs-up for the service. In addition to the $19.99 price point, players can also purchase additional plan types, including those for shorter periods, and those that are a better fit for families.

Have you subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online? Are you a fan of the service? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.