Nintendo Switch Online Removes Controversial Policy

Nintendo has removed a controversial Nintendo Switch Online policy. Following in the footsteps of PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo has confirmed that its auto-renew practices are changing. The change comes on the back of an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority. For Switch Online subscribers and future subscribers, this means that Nintendo Switch Online will no longer be sold with automatic renewal as the default option. Automatic renewal can be turned on by users, but it won’t be the default option.

Before this change, auto-renewal had to be turned off, which means if someone forgot about their subscription, they could, hypothetically, be charged for as long as the service remains active, which could be many, many years.

Nintendo didn’t have any statement to release alongside the news, which isn’t very surprising. Michael Grenfell, executive director of enforcement at the CMA on the other hand issued the following statement.

“As a result of our investigations, a number of changes have been made across this sector to protect customers and help tackle concerns about auto-renewing subscriptions,” said Grenfell. “Today’s announcement therefore concludes our investigations into the online video gaming sector. Companies in other sectors which offer subscriptions that auto-renew should review their practices to ensure they comply with consumer protection law.”

Since its inception, the video game industry has largely been able to avoid government intervention and regulation via self-regulation. In recent years, this self-regulation has lapsed though, and the result has been an increased presence of various governments around the world. The biggest and most notable example of this recently has been with loot boxes.

