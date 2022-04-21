Nintendo Switch Online Leak Reveals New Free Games

✖

A new Nintendo Switch Online leak has revealed some nostalgic games coming to the subscription service on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The leak comes the way of Twitter and features footage of an alleged master version of the Nintendo Switch Online NES application, which, when compared to the current version, reveals some games coming to the subscription service, games and series like Pac-Man, Tetris, Galaga, Mega Man, and Castlevania.

There aren't many noteworthy NES games left to add to Nintendo Switch Online, and it looks like Nintendo is poised to add the majority of the few left that players still want to see. That said, while this leak passes the sniff test, it's important to remember it hasn't been verified. Nothing here is official.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself, courtesy of Kaitlyn Molinas:

First we have a leaked NES Online application, which contains all of the currently available titles, as well as several new ones. Notably it contains Pac-Man, Tetris, Galaga, Megaman, and Castlevania.

Below is a comparison of the current version and this master version. pic.twitter.com/5FImVuUxMW — Kaitlyn Molinas (@orcastraw) April 18, 2022

The leaked application has a build-date of October 2019, and the games being rolled out officially have mostly lined up with what's in the leaked application, so it would appear that the plans for releases were set up far in advance, and this shows what they might release. pic.twitter.com/uXkkyjKVRz — Kaitlyn Molinas (@orcastraw) April 18, 2022

The Nintendo Switch Online leaks don't end here though. The Sega Genesis Nintendo Switch Online app is set to undergo maintenance today. The last time this happened, new retro Sega Genesis games were added. In other words, expect new games from this console as early as tonight.

[Maintenance Scheduled]



Maintenance has been scheduled for "SEGA Genesis™ – Nintendo Switch Online" on 22 Apr from 00:55 UTC to 02:00 UTC.#Maintenance #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/SLid7dAvu9 — NinStatusBot (@NinStatusBot) April 21, 2022

If something is going to happen with Nintendo Switch Online, it's going to happen late tonight, as this is when Nintendo Switch Online updates release and when Nintendo shares most of its news due to much of its PR operations still operating out of Japan. Of course, if there is Nintendo Switch Online news tonight, we will update you with everything you need to know. In the meantime, for more coverage not just on Nintendo Switch Online, but all things Nintendo -- including the latest news, the latest rumors and leaks, the latest speculation, and the latest deals -- click here or peep the links right below:

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What games do you want to see added to Nintendo Switch Online next?