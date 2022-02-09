Nintendo Switch Online Update Leaked Before Nintendo Direct

Ahead of today’s Nintendo Direct, a new Nintendo Switch Online update has leaked. The leak doesn’t include details on what exactly the update entails, but it’s set to go live after the Nintendo Direct, all but confirming there will be Nintendo Switch Online news during the Nintendo Direct, likely in the form of news that more games are coming to the subscription service. Whether these will be more SNES or NES games or more Nintendo 64 games, remains to be seen. Some are even speculating this could be about Nintendo GameCube games being added, but right now, there’s nothing to bolster this speculation other than rumors from last year suggesting this is in the pipeline.

Word of the Nintendo Switch Online update comes the way of the Nintendo Status Bot over on Twitter. For those not familiar with the Twitter page, it’s for a bot that scraps the Nintendo Switch for all updates and then shares said updates via the Twitter page. It’s a fairly basic bot, but every once in a while it leaks updates before they are revealed and released.

Interestingly, though, right now, there’s no way to know for certain if they are related, a Mother announcement has been teased for the Nintendo Direct. Some have taken the tease as a Mother 3 tease, but what seems more likely is that previous games in the series would come to Nintendo Switch Online.

https://twitter.com/ninstatusbot/status/1491237980203274240?s=21

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves, in the meantime, take some of the speculation above with a grain of salt.

