Free Super Mario Bros. Surprise Dropped on Nintendo Switch Online Users

A free Super Mario Bros. surprise has just been dropped on Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and the new Nintendo Switch 2. And unlike some Nintendo Switch Online offers — like N64 games and GameCube games, for example — this new offer is not locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. Anyone with any tier of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription can renew this new offer, though it is unclear if there is an expiration date. One isn’t communicated, which suggest there isn’t, but you never know with Nintendo.

As of this week, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, more specifically, can claim a Super Mario Bros. 2 metal display via My Nintendo. Super Mario Bros 2 — a 1998 NES game — has been available via Nintendo Switch Online for a while as one of the first NES games added to Nintendo Switch Online, however, this metal display is brand new. That said, those interested will need to have 1,000 Platinum Points to redeem it. This is, at least right now, the only way to redeem it.

More Details on the Collector’s Item

Just like it is not communicated if this is a perpetual offer, it is not communicated if this will forever be a Nintendo Switch Online exclusive. That said, what we do know is that it limited to one per account.

The display itself, meanwhile, is 5 x 7.125 inch, with a thickness of 1mm. Then the base is 5 in x 1.2 in x 0.8 in. As for the artwork, it is metal, but the base is black acrylic with the “My Nintendo” logo etched into it. Nintendo also notes that each piece has a protective film on both sides, however, this can protective layer can be removed by “gently warming it with a hair dryer” to loosen the adhesive, which will allow it to be peeled off “carefully.”

A Future Rare Piece

Whether this item will ever be worth money in the future, probably not, but this will one day be a very rare piece of any Mario collection. How small the supply is, we do not know, but it is safe to assume this release will fly under the radar of many. Speaking of flying under the radar, it comes on the back of a new stealth release on the Nintendo eShop that is being described by some as a “must play” for NES fans. It’s not just NES nostalgics eating good lately though, Nintendo also just improved the experience of playing SNES games on Switch and Switch 2 as well.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be picking this up or saving the 1,000 Platinum Points for a future My Nintendo release?