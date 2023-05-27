Nintendo Switch Online Users Get One of the Last Freebies of the Month

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have gotten a couple of freebies throughout the month, but now that May is winding down, there's not much more room to squeeze any more in. Nintendo did just that, however, by offering players some new profile icons in exchange for just a couple of Platinum Points. This particular set of profile pictures come from Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and like some of the other Nintendo Switch Online exclusives that Nintendo has offered in this way, the icons will appear in waves for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to claim with more of them to be offered from now until June 29th.

Over on Twitter, Nintendo announced the new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 giveaway and confirmed how many waves there would be as well as the timeframes during which these icons will be available. The first wave got underway on May 25th and will expire on June 1st with the next one starting up right after that. The waves look to be sticking around for about a week at a time until June 29th when all the icons will once again be unavailable.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members! Now's your chance to redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #XenobladeChronicles3.



Icon elements will be refreshed each week until 6/29 at 6PM PT. #MissionsAndRewardshttps://t.co/LZ9zsqGG2D pic.twitter.com/6SlhX6vNDQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 26, 2023

That tweet from Nintendo offered a preview of some of the icons players can expect from future waves, over on the NSO Icons Alerts Twitter account that tells players of opportunities just like this one, we see which icons are available right now. It appears that they're available for 10 Platinum Points each which is right next to nothing considering how many Platinum Points players probably already have. These Platinum Points, as a refresher, are earned for doing normal activities like using Nintendo-related apps and online services and don't require any real-money purchases, so all that you need to get these icons is a bit of time invested on your part.

New Xenoblade Chronicles #NintendoSwitchOnline icons have released! New and returning icons based on characters of the entire series will rotate every Thursday until June 29 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/NAk5eM2LKg — ឵឵NSO Icons Alerts (@IconsNSO) May 26, 2023

Nintendo's sort of unpredictable when it comes to these sorts of free Nintendo Switch Online offerings, and with no major Nintendo Switch releases in June compared to something like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom this month, it's difficult to predict what kinds of freebies will be offered in June. These Xenoblade Chronicles 3 icons will at least persist until nearly the end of the month, but we'll almost certainly see other icon giveaways and free game trials released periodically next month. Considering how many big gaming events are planned for June, it wouldn't be surprising to see a shadow drop or two, too, so it might be best to keep your Nintendo Switch Online subscription active for June to see what's coming.