Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Players Surprised With Stealth-Release of Popular Horror Game

A new stealth release has provided Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One players with an unexpected horror game, and a beloved one at that. More specifically, and as of yesterday, console users can buy, download, and play Murder House from Puppet Combo, which debuted on PC back in October 2020. And to accompany this stealth release, Puppet Combo also released a brand new trailer for the game.

Like it does on PC, the horror game costs $11.99 on console, which may seem very cheap, but the game is only two to three hours long. That said, judging by the game’s Steam User Reviews, it’s a very good two to three hours. At the moment of writing this, 96 percent of 894 User Reviews have rated the game positively, giving the game an “Overwhelmingly Positive” User Review Rating.

ComicBook.com

As for the game itself, it’s a PS1-style survival-horror game with tank controls and a VHS-era 80’s slasher vibe. As the developer notes, the game isn’t going to be for everyone, but for those who like classic survival-horror games, it’s a must-play. And yes, it’s very scary and a great game to play on Halloween night if you don’t have anything to play for the holiday.

“A news crew breaks into the old abandoned home of an executed serial killer Anthony Smith, planning to shoot a salacious haunted house story,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “But is the notorious Easter Ripper really dead or is he waiting inside, ready to wipe them out one by one? Who will survive, and what will be left of them?”

