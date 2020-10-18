Nintendo Switch Sets Impressive New Sales Record

✖

The Nintendo Switch has officially set a new, incredibly impressive sales record. According to data from the NPD Group that was just released in the last week, Nintendo's latest and greatest console was the best-selling console in the United States once again. Thanks to the latest numbers, that means that it has officially been the best-selling console in the United States for the past 22 months, setting a new record.

Previously, the record was held by the Xbox 360. It was the best-selling console for 21 months total from August 2011 to April 2013. While this little tidbit wasn't initially picked up and promoted by the NPD Group itself, NPD Group video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella confirmed as much after it started making the rounds online.

Neat. Guess I shoulda caught this. https://t.co/e78VB10awu — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) October 16, 2020

That said, there is a strong likelihood that the Nintendo Switch doesn't actually continue this hot streak for much longer -- if at all -- thanks to both PlayStation and Xbox releasing their next-gen consoles in November. The PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12th in the United States and both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will release on November 10th. It seems fair to assume that these will take up a significant chunk of market share during the coming months.

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, the two official models of the console, are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find either of them in stock. Rumors and reports persist of a new Nintendo Switch model tentatively set to release next year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

What do you think about the latest sales reports on Nintendo Switch? Do you think it will keep this up with the next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X releasing?