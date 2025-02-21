New Nintendo Switch & Mario Bundle Leaks Ahead of Reveal

There is no doubt the Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles of all time. Since its release in 2017, Nintendo released numerous games for the home and handheld hybrid console. Many of these have been included with the Nintendo Switch console for select deals, some of them even featuring unique designs. With new bundles releasing all the time, and the Nintendo Switch 2 around the corner, fans have begun wondering if Nintendo plans to release any new Nintendo Switch bundles before the sequel console arrives. According to a recent leak, it seems Nintendo intends to release at least one more Nintendo Switch bundle.

If the leak is to be believed, Nintendo is poised to announce a new bundle containing the Nintendo Switch and a game. The rumor gives an idea of what game fans can expect, and what color the Joy-Cons will be within this bundle.

🚨 UPCOMING RELEASE 🚨

Before the Switch 2 Direct,

A new bundle will be released soon in North America & includes:

🔹 Switch OLED (Blue/Red) console

🔹 Super Mario Bros Wonder (Voucher)

🔹 3-month NSO membership



MSRP:

🇺🇸 $349.99

🇨🇦 $449.99



Announce date:

📅 Around 27 Feb 2025 pic.twitter.com/0YCxb6I22W — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) February 20, 2025

The leaked Nintendo Switch console and game bundle is rumored to be announced on February 27th. It will include a Switch OLED Blue & Red console, and will include a voucher for Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It will also include a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. The leak indicates that it will be priced between $349.99 and $449.99.

While many are excited for the bundle, some are disappointed it won’t have a unique design themed around Super Mario Bros. Wonder. With its fantastical themes, it is a shame the Nintendo Switch console won’t feature a design inspired by the game.

As this is a leak, it is important to treat this announcement with skepticism. There are rumors of a Nintendo Switch specific Direct in February before the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. If this is true, it is likely the bundle will be revealed then, and this may be on February 27th if the Super Mario Bros. Wonder bundle is being shown then.

There is no expected release date with the leak, only a date on when the bundle is expected to be announced. Nintendo typically releases bundles like this during the holiday, but with the Nintendo Switch 2 on the way, the company may wish get one last push on the Nintendo Switch before then.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is one of the most acclaimed Mario games on the Nintendo Switch. It won numerous awards, including Best Family Game of 2023. It features the classic Mario experience but with a wonderful twist. It has numerous characters to choose from, and the gimmicks in Super Mario Bros. Wonder make it an unforgettable experience.

Nintendo has confirmed some games will be backwards compatible, meaning you may be able to play Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Nintendo Switch 2. This means players will be able to enjoy their new game on the next console if they choose to upgrade in the future. Or, it may signal a sequel to Super Mario Bros. Wonder is planned and Nintendo wants to make sure everyone plays the first.