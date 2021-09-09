Nintendo Fans Share Hopes For WarioWare Get It Together

WarioWare: Get It Together is almost here and Nintendo fans are sharing their hopes for the game. Tomorrow is release day and the company’s American Twitter account wanted to survey how the people were feeling in the lead-up. For those unaware, this is the first truly new installment in the franchise since WarioWare D.I.Y. in 2009. There have been other efforts like Game & Wario back in 2013 and WarioWare Gold‘s collection of past microgames in 2018. Nintendo fans have been starving for a completely unique entry in the series. Smooth Moves, Touched, and Twisted all tweaked the formula in exciting ways. The developers are hoping that partner control of these games can serve a similar purpose with Get It Together. For such a dramatic departure, it seems like the fans are on board with the change as well. Check out what some of them had to say down below:

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1436003971873841163?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters absolutely loved this trip back to WarioWare after so many years away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She wrote, “There is chaos and then there is WarioWare. It has been years since the franchise brought out its latest offering, but that is all changing in 2021. WarioWare is back and better than ever thanks to its Nintendo Switch debut. And if you thought Wario’s gang couldn’t get wackier, you thought wrong. WarioWare: Get It Together! brings the franchise’s mania to life in the loudest way, and its chaos is something you have to experience to believe.”

Are you excited for WarioWare: Get It Together? Let us know down in the comments!

Real excitement

https://twitter.com/TomAbelVive/status/1436027453407956992?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Going to be a good time

https://twitter.com/tapiopika/status/1436021400305737739?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Pretty much

https://twitter.com/damnmanNamedcam/status/1436018022498586626?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Bet on it!

https://twitter.com/comicgeekelly/status/1436014972971196416?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fun jumping off point

https://twitter.com/sundaesupreeme/status/1436008600351170560?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Wouldn’t it be nice

https://twitter.com/ItzsJorjaa_/status/1436006305739706374?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A long time coming

https://twitter.com/hnalhumaidan/status/1436004162668486658?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s all happening