Nintendo Sends Man Back His Wedding Ring After Wii U Repair

✖

Nintendo had to send one fan back his wedding ring after getting his Wii U repaired. @sam_nama posted the account of what happened on social media after sending in his console for a quick diagnostic. You can imagine his surprise when Nintendo shipped him a wedding back instead of the Wii U in question. How did it get in there? Well, according to the man himself, his second daughter managed to get it stuck in there. It’s a wild story, made even funnier by the image of the girl trying to insert the ring into the disc slot like an old coin-op arcade machine. Luckily for everyone, it’s all been sorted out. The man got his Wii U question answered, and gained a wedding band back. Nintendo now has another hysterical customer service story to tell for years to come. Hopefully, it’s the last time something like this happens for them.

But, in other moments this week, they have been busy. Doug Bowser, President of Nintendo of America sat down with Polygon to discuss a number of issues. For all those out there wondering what’s up with the Joy-Cons for the Switch, he tried to provide some answers.

He began, “First and foremost, we want every consumer to have a great experience with their Nintendo Switch and with the games they play on Nintendo Switch. That’s of utmost importance to us. Our mission is to put smiles on faces. And we want to make sure that happens. If consumers have any issue with our hardware and/or software, we want them to contact us, when we will work through the proper solution to get them up and running as fast as possible."

"Specific to the Joy-Cons themselves, we’ve been working very closely with consumers if and when they might have issues, whether it’s a replacement or repair," Bowser added. "And then, what I will say, as we look at our repair cycles, we’re always looking at what is being sent in and for what reasons, and understanding that better. And without going into any details, it always gives us an opportunity to make improvements as we go forward.”

So, for people dealing with a way less bizarre technical issue, there may be an end in sight. But, a lot of players are already fed up with how this has been handled so far. However, we can all take solace in the fact nobody has managed to jam anything weird into a Switch cartridge port…yet.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve seen someone put into a console? Let us know down in the comments!