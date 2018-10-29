‘No Man’s Sky’ Releases ‘The Abyss’ Update

Hello Games’ next update for No Man’s Sky called The Abyss releases on Monday with an emphasis on underwater exploration.

No Man’s Sky players could already head underwater to explore the flora and fauna that lived underneath the waves, but doing that is much easier and more rewarding now that The Abyss is out. There’s loot to be found at the bottom of the ocean, but there are also different fish-like creatures to watch out for that could easily snap up players.

“Exploring the sea bed can be lucrative, yielding Crystallised Sulphur, Living Pearls or Hadal Cores, but avoid the territorial creatures that lurk there,” Hello Games said about the update. “From poisonous Jellyfish, to snapping clams and predator fish rumoured to be larger than Starships. And beware the Abyssal Horror, which has lured many explorers to a grim end.”

The Abyss launches today as a free update for No Man’s Sky. Super proud of this team… Full patch notes here://t.co/odAoPrm5az — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) October 29, 2018

There are also aquatic missions made available in The Abyss that help guide players so they’re not just aimlessly floating around the bottom of the ocean, though doing that is definitely part of No Man’s Sky’s appeal. Sunken ships and ruins left behind are just some of the mission-related areas that Hello Games teased, though it’ll be up to players to find them all themselves.

“The Dreams of the Deep story brings a new context to the depths and a dark narrative to No Man’s Sky. Discover the fate of a troubled crew stranded from a freighter crash by the rising tides, or explore underwater ruins to uncover the tale of a lost soul trapped deep beneath the waves.”

The overall quality of the underwater plant and animal life has also been improved, Hello Games said, with a “host of visual improvements” included in The Abyss. A greater variety of underwater biomes will be found with rare and exotic areas encountered as players “explore new depths,” a hint that indicates some of the best results will be had when players dive deeper into the ocean.

Explorers can get to those depths with a new vehicle that’s been added, a submarine Exocraft called the “Nautilon.” This vessel can used in underwater exploration, combat, and mining and can be upgraded with different abilities and appearances.

Better swimming controls and new substances and building parts were also added in the update that’s available now, all of those changes detailed through Hello Games’ comprehensive page for The Abyss update.