New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 20th

With today being a holiday, it can be safe to assume that you will have enough on your plate food-wise. However, you must save room for dessert, served via The New York Times app. With options like Connections, Strands, and Spelling Bee on the menu, there are plenty of things to pick from. One of these NYT games has been a staple for several years, so you can’t go wrong with the world-famous Wordle. Yesterday’s puzzle was slightly challenging, but for today, April 20th, the NYT Wordle puzzle will be fairly difficult to answer. Those looking for hints, tips, or the solution for today’s game, we’ve got you covered. Let’s hop into it, shall we?

Wordle has been around since 2021, with The New York Times continuing the trend of bringing addictive yet challenging gameplay, but on a smaller scale. With the difficulty ranging from easy to difficult, each day brings new five-letter puzzles to the masses. Wordle lets players attempt to solve a five-letter word with up to six chances to solve the final answer. Feedback is provided through gray, yellow, and green blocks, which showcase where and which letters are seen within the solution.

A timeless tradition never gets old. Nintendo has reinstated its stance in the entertainment industry by bringing back the 1991 SNES advertisement star, Paul Rudd, to promote the Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of the pre-orders. The Ant-Man actor is expected to return to the MCU in the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday alongside returning characters from previous slates. My starting word for today is “chair” since there’s always a seat at either the Avengers or your dinner table this holiday. The starter word has three yellow blocks.

Pull up a chair to Wordle #1401 with this starting word.

The word “chair” has three yellow blocks with C, H, and A. This is a great start, as we only need to figure out the other two letters within the final word. Many words have C, H, and A in them, so it would be best to use an online dictionary to find which five-letter guesses you can choose. If you are looking for a hint, find a word that puts the letters together, specifically at the end. Today’s Wordle answer can be found down below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 20th is “Patch.” A word like this can be tricky to solve, considering there’s only one vowel, but the consonants are common in many five-letter words. Once again, we will be back tomorrow with another Wordle puzzle piece to kick off the work week. Happy Easter, players.