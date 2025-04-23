New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 23rd

It’s Wednesday, and we are at the glass half empty/ half full stage of the week. As we get ourselves over the hump by watching the latest episode of Disney+ Andor Season Two or reading through early media reactions of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, make time to play the daily puzzles on The New York Times app. While some see this as a past time, people like myself see games like Connections and Strands as a daily habit that has been engrained through the years. One game in particular has been my go-to once I click on the NYT app: Wordle. Yesterday’s puzzle was a rough one, but for today, April 23rd, the Wordle answer is very challenging. We’ve got just what you need with tips, hints, and the solution for today’s game below.

Wordle has been on the NYT app since 2021, the game has gone through over a thousand words and counting. With over a million daily players testing their word knowledge, the game has continued to bring the best experience possible. Wordle is a puzzle game where users get up to six shots to solve a five-letter word. Each guess made provides feedback with gray, yellow, and green blocks, indicating which letters are in the final answer.

The social media reactions for Thunderbolts* look like they’ve struck gold, which is a great indicator for the future of the MCU. We at ComicBook have been anxiously awaiting the premiere, as we’ve been looking forward to the latest venture in Phase Five, which debuts in theaters on May 2nd. While it’s too early to tell, much of the praise is aimed at the emotional storytelling, which is executed effortlessly by Florence Pugh’s portrayal of Yelena Belova. My starting word for today is “knock,” since these early predictions could signal that Marvel will knock the early summer box office numbers out of the park. This guess has one yellow and green block.

Don’t Knock this guess for Wordle #1404 until you try it!

The word “knock” has one yellow block with N and a green block with O. A green block is a great sign, as we know where one of the letters is placed within the final word. With this being said, it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to solve this word with this little information. In these cases, you can look up words with N and O in an online dictionary. A hint to help with today’s NYT Wordle answer is that there are two Os. If you want to see the final solution, you can find it below.

Today’s solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 23rd is “Ozone.” A tricky word to guess, as double letters and Z are uncommon predicaments. As always, we will return tomorrow with another puzzle piece for Wordle #1405. Treat yourselves, players.