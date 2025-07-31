Octopath Traveler Players Need to See This Collector’s Edition That Wasn’t in the Nintendo Direct

Square Enix revealed the next entry in its HD-2D Octopath Traveler series, Octopath Traveler 0, along with a new HD-2D game. The publisher showed off a lot of what fans can expect from the former, including the beautiful art style, new and returning protagonists, and even town-building features not in the previous games. However, the best surprise was saved for after the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase when Square Enix showed off the Collector’s Edition of Octopath Traveler 0.

Square Enix revealed the Octopath Traveler 0 Collector’s Edition in its Producer Message Video. Here, Hirohito Suzuki, the game’s producer, gave a more in-depth look at the game, as well as showcasing the Collector’s Edition. It includes both physical and digital items, and while the base game is not included, it will be shipped along with the Collector’s Edition for all platforms.

This version of the game comes with both physical and digital goods and is priced at $229.99 It releases the same day as the standard edition on December 4th, 2025. It is also available on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. For a full list of what is included in the Octopath Traveler 0 Collector’s Edition, continue reading below.

Octopath Traveler 0 Standard Edition Game* (Platform of your choice)

Octopath Traveler 0 Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade Code**

Octopath Traveler 0 – Ring of the Flamebringer (JP ring size 21)

Octopath Traveler 0 – Traveler’s Playing Cards

Octopath Traveler 0 – 8-Sided Dice of Wealth, Power, and Fame

Octopath Traveler 0 – Orsterra Continent Map Gaming Mat

Octopath Traveler Arrangements Break & Boost Vol.3 (Music CD)

Octopath Traveler 0 ART BOOKLET

The most appealing aspects of the Octopath Traveler 0 Collector’s Edition are the physical goodies, namely the 8-Sided Dice of Wealth, Power, and Fame and Traveler’s Playing Cards. With these, players can invent their own games or just keep as collectible memorabilia. Players also receive access to the Digital Deluxe and all the content included with this version of the game.