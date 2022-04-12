Old Gods of Appalachia Roleplaying Game Launches on Kickstarter

Monte Cook Games has launched the Kickstarter for its Old Gods of Appalachia Roleplaying Game. The new roleplaying game is based off the popular Old Gods of Appalachia podcast, a horror-themed anthology show that tells of dark cosmic horror set within an alternate version of the Appalachia region. The Old Gods of Appalachia Roleplaying Game is a standalone tabletop RPG that uses the Cypher System developed by Monte Cook Games. The rulebook will provide players with character creation rules, extensive lore of Alternate Appalachia during both the 1920s and 1930, a bestiary, magic, equipment, and more. The cover of the Old Gods of Appalachia Roleplaying Game features artwork of The Thing Whose Name Sounds Like Horned Head, But Is Not, an eldritch entity that has made several appearances in the podcast.

Old Gods of Appalachia is a unique horror podcast that mixes cosmic horror and folk horror together in the backdrop of the Appalachian Mountains. The series is formally set in an “alternate Appalachia,” where the mountains were never meant to be inhabited after they served as the prison for beings of “immeasurable darkness and incomprehensible darkness.” However, as the walls of those prisons began to wear down with the passage of time, the isolated inhabitants of the land occasionally hear the call of these evil creatures and get caught up in a new battle with terrifying stakes.

To date, Old Gods of Appalachia has been downloaded over 5 million times. Two full seasons of the podcast has been released, along with several standalone episodes and side stories. A third season of the podcast recently launched last month. Old Gods of Appalachia also has a Patreon, which contains additional exclusive content for fans.

Backers of Old Gods of Appalachia Roleplaying Game will receive a PDF copy of the book for a $25 pledge. A physical edition is available with a $70 pledge. There is also a premium edition that comes with a package of assorted other game materials that are available at a $190 pledge.

As of press time, the Kickstarter for Old Gods of Appalachia Roleplaying Game has raised over $400,000, and has well exceeded its initial goals. The Kickstarter will run through May 6th.