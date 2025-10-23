One of Gaming’s Most Iconic Designers Reveals New Card-Battling Game

Summoners War continues to be one of mobile gaming’s most enduring hits, and now the strategy RPG is bringing its trademark gameplay to a whole new arena. In Summoners War: Sky Arena, over 200 million players have built up their roster of heroes and added any number of monsters to the mix along the way, taking them into battle against epic opponents. Now you’ll be able to recreate that feeling in a brand new game from Maestro Media, and one of gaming’s most iconic designers is at the helm. You can check out the first look at the new artwork from the game below.

Today, Maestro Media and Com2uS have revealed a new entry in the Summoners War universe, and it’s titled Sky Arena Duel: A Summoners War Card Game. The new card game switches things up from the original RPG, as Sky Arena Duel is a 1v1 card-battler that has you recruiting monsters, slinging spells, and utilizing runes and tactics to take your opponent down. Even better is that the game is designed by none other than Richard Garfield, designer of games like Magic: The Gathering, KeyForge, King of Tokyo, and many, many more.

The gameplay for Sky Arena Duel was developed to mirror the tactical team-based combat from the original game, though in a true 1v1 format. The first player to win two matches is the victor, and it turns out that Richard Garfield is a huge fan of the franchise, so this was a win for everyone involved.

“This partnership with Maestro is one built on passion and the shared goal of delivering

something truly special that old and new fans alike will love,” said Com2uS CEO, Joohwan Lee. “Richard Garfield designed games, competitive gameplay, and of course, Summoners War: Sky Arena.”

Javon Frazier, CEO & Founder of Maestro Media, echoed the excitement surrounding the

partnership, stating, “At Maestro Media, we bring beloved worlds to life as unforgettable

tabletop experiences. Partnering with Com2uS and Richard Garfield on Summoners War: Sky Arena is a dream collaboration – blending one of the world’s most iconic mobile RPGs with one of the greatest game designers of all time. Together, we’re creating a competitive, strategic tabletop game that captures the spirit of the original and invites both longtime players and new fans to the table.”

“Richard is a big fan of Summoners War, and that’s what drew him to work on this card battler. He wanted to stay true to the franchise while bringing some fresh gameplay opportunities,” said Skaff Elias of Three Donkeys LLC.

There’s no word on a release date yet, but hopefully we’ll get more information soon. Summoners War: Sky Arena is available now on both iOS and Android.

