One of the Best N64 Games Is Coming to Nintendo Switch Online

While the Nintendo 64 console may be a relic of the past, fans are seeing more and more incredible games coming back through Nintendo Switch Online. The best Nintendo 64 game of all time is already available, but that doesn’t mean players don’t want the rest of its incredible lineup. And one such game is being added to the Nintendo Switch Online library this month. It comes from a series that has largely been forgotten by its developer, but at least Nintendo isn’t neglecting it.

Rayman 2: The Great Escape will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog on December 17th. To play this iconic Nintendo 64 3D platformer, you’ll need to be subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass to access this title. Those unfamiliar with Rayman 2 can check out the announcement trailer below.

Rayman 2: The Great Escape boasts an impressive 90 on Metacritic. Some complaints mention the short length of the game, but given the appeal of playing your Nintendo Switch on the go, this N64 game is perfect for short play sessions. And while the visuals, camera, and controls may feel a little dated, Rayman 2 is 100% worth a play for any 3D platforming fan.

Nintendo Switch Online continues to receive new games, including Nintendo 64 titles. Fans are eager to see what comes, especially Super Smash Bros., if the rumors are true. For now, Nintendo seems content to release big-name titles it has developed and others like Rayman 2.

This announcement is great news for Rayman fans. Ubisoft has seemingly abandoned the once iconic character. His last real appearance in a game was in the DLC for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and he was relegated to a side character here. Perhaps if enough interest is shown in the Nintendo Switch Online release of Rayman 2: The Great Escape, Ubisoft will take notice and finally release a new entry in the series.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, it is becoming harder and harder to play older games. Backwards compatibility rarely goes back several console generations, and even then, it typically features select games from this era. Nintendo is notorious for gating its older games and refusing to bring them to modern platforms, most notably the older Pokemon games that fans have been begging to be added to Nintendo Switch. Emulation continues to be the best way to play older games, but this comes with its own risks as well.

