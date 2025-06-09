New One Piece Game Teaser Has Fans Excited

The official One Piece website announced that a new game is being developed for the IP. No other information was shared about what type of game it could be, leaving fans uncertain of what to expect from Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. The news is a surprise considering Bandai Namco was rumored to have ceased or slowed production on its upcoming One Piece game. That said, the developer was not revealed with the announcement, so this could be a completely different game.

With the reveal of a new One Piece game coming soon, fans immediately began speculating what it could be. Many predicted a new entry in the Pirate Warriors series, while others jokingly suggested Jump Force 2. A fighting game is not out of the question, but it may feature only One Piece characters. A One Piece RPG game, similar to One Piece Odyssey, was another suggestion.

One Piece Odyssey by Bandai Namco and ILCA.

Still, others shared doubts about a One Piece game and whether it would be good or not. While there have been multiple games set in popular anime, many have not had a good reception. The license has been used to create multiple mobile games, which have been considered nothing but cash grabs, capitalizing on One Piece’s name.

Some fans vocalized their wish for a true open-world RPG set in the world of One Piece. A dream game in the anime would allow players to create their own characters, sail across the world, and recruit crew members. Players would be free to become a pirate or join the Marines and work their way up in either organization.

It remains to be seen what this One Piece game will be. It may be some time before anything comes out of this announcement, as it shared next to no details. The most recent One Piece game, One Piece Odyssey, was released in 2023, meaning it has been a few years since fans received a game.