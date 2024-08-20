Only Murders in the Building Escape Game Is Coming To New York and Los Angeles

Only Murders in the Building is providing its fans another Escape Room experience on both coasts. The Hulu Original series is gearing up for its fourth season, taking the main cast of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez from their home in New York City to Los Angeles as they work to solve another murder mystery. Last year saw a collaboration between Only Murders in the Building and The Escape Game, where fans got to attend a pop-up escape room experience in Los Angeles, and the reception to it was so positive that the two companies are doing it again.

The Only Murders in the Building activation from The Escape Game opens in Midtown Manhattan on August 30th, followed by a return to Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles on September 7th. Both activations are inspired by Season 4 of the multi-Emmy Award-Winning Hulu Original comedy series. Presale starts August 27th offering 20% off tickets. You can sign up for tickets exclusively at Only Murders in the Building and through The Escape Game website here.

What is the Only Murders in the Building Escape Room about?

Participants will be transported into the world of the series as they navigate an all-new mystery. The experience will feature hidden bookcase doorways, secret passageways and immersive elements that reflect key aspects of the show’s characters and storylines. Throughout the hourlong experience, guests will need to use their problem-solving skills to uncover the latest secrets of the Arconia’s residents while reliving their favorite moments from the series. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with familiar props and discover various show Easter eggs while embodying their inner sleuth before time runs out.

“The Escape Game prides itself on a customized approach to hospitality, delivering unique experiences tailored to each guest,” said Teddy Cheek, senior director of Marketing & Brand at The Escape Game. “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Hulu and bring to life every crime junkies dream, stepping inside the world of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and immersing themselves in both problem-solving and team building, just like the show’s star-studded cast.”

What is Only Murders in the Building Season 4 about?

In Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, Charles, Oliver and Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double and friend, Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the “Only Murders” podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey – traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Michael Cyril Creighton, and special guest stars include Meryl Streep, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Richard Kind, Jane Lynch, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Molly Shannon, and more.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premieres August 27th on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.