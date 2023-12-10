New Outlast Game Confirmed for PlayStation, Xbox

Last week, The Game Awards 2023 took place, handing out trophies to studios across the industry for their work this year and giving players a glimpse at what's coming over the next few years. One announcement hit just after the show wrapped up, but that doesn't make it any less important. Developer Red Barrels took to Twitter to announce that the next game in its Outlast series is officially coming to PlayStation and Xbox platforms next year. The Outlast Trials has been in the works for several years now, with the early access edition launching on PC last year. However, this is the first time Red Barrels has confirmed when The Outlast Trials will launch on PlayStation and Xbox.

What is The Outlast Trials' Console Release Date?

Console players will soon join The Outlast Trials!

Coming to Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on March 5th, 2024 💉

Pre-order now: https://t.co/eQz4sBc1V1#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/45RuhOfHW0 — Red Barrels (@TheRedBarrels) December 8, 2023

Red Barrel announced that The Outlast Trials is coming to PlayStation and Xbox platforms on March 5, 2024. It's worth noting that The Outlast Trials isn't only coming to current-gen systems, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will also still be able to get in on the fun. That's not too surprising given how long the game has been in development, but with how available the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S have become over the last few years, it wouldn't have been shocking to see Red Barrels move to current-gen only.

Either way, this should be an important step for The Outlast Trials. After all, if the game is ready to come out on consoles, that means the full version is nearing its release on PC. Things could change during development, but that's Red Barrel's current goal. And it's an important one because the team also plans to introduce cross-play into the game with this release. Unfortunately, that won't include cross-progression, but it should make it much easier to find a game.

What is The Outlast Trials?

Like every other game in the series, The Outlast Trials is a first-person horror game. However, one of the big differences is that Trials supports up to four players in co-op. Of course, you can work through the game in single-player if you want, but the co-op aspect is definitely the gimmick Red Barrels has targeted to expand the series.

Trials is a prequel to the first two games, taking place during the Cold War. You and your co-op partners are "human guinea pigs...involuntarily recruited by the good folks at the Murkoff Corporation to test advanced methods of brainwashing and mind control." You'll need to work together to escape the enemies Murkoff throws at you, using special tools that give you the ability to do everything from stunning your attackers to seeing through walls.

The Outlast Trials is available in early access on PC now. It will come to PlayStation and Xbox platforms on March 5, 2024, and the PC version is currently scheduled to hit 1.0 that same day.