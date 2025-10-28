Overlooked JRPG Horror Game That Everyone Should Play Just Got a Massive Update

October is an especially popular time for new horror game releases and updates. There’s no wrong time to enjoy a scary story, but for many, this time of year is extra perfect. So, it’s no surprise that we’re being treated to some exciting updates to iconic horror games. And now, that includes a massive 2.0 update for a critically acclaimed indie horror RPG from Francis Coulombe and Devolver Digital. Starting today, gamers can download a free update to Look Outside, a survival horror hit that released earlier this year.

Look Outside released for PC via Steam back in March of this year. The game features classic JRPG turn-based combat and Loftcraftian-inspired survival horror. You’re trapped in a single apartment building, with the cursed knowledge that anyone who looks outside will become a grotesque monster. Resource management becomes essential in your fight to survive with only what’s available in one building crawling with creepy creatures. And now, the game is getting even better with the brand-new 2.0 update, which was released on October 28th.

To celebrate the launch of this 2.0 update, Devolver Digital has shared a terrifying new trailer showing off the new features now available for Look Outside. The update adds new endings and quests, so even gamers who have enjoyed this underrated indie hit may want to jump back in. But before we dig into the details, you can check out the trailer for Look Outside: Final Version below:

As you can see, this 2.0 update adds plenty of new content to Look Outside. Gamers who are already familiar with the game can expect new endings, new monsters, new quests, and a new Cursed challenge mode. That means new areas to explore, new bosses, and new horrors await. And for those who haven’t yet checked out Look Outside, now is the perfect time to jump in. For horror fans or those looking for something to play this spooky season, this is not a game you’ll want to miss.

Look Outside is an underrated horror gaming gem, with a 98% Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam and a 9.0 Universal Acclaim User Score on MetaCritic. Despite the positive response from those who have played it, this turn-based RPG definitely deserves more love. At the time I’m writing this, Look Outside has just over 4,000 Steam reviews, which means many horror fans likely still haven’t found their way to this one.

If you want a solid horror game with turn-based combat, pixel graphics, and some Lovecraftian vibes, Look Outside is well worth checking out. That’s especially true now that there’s even more content in the game with this huge free update. And if that all sounds good, I’d be remiss not to mention that Look Outside is currently on sale for 30% off through November 3rd. That means you can get the game with all that new content for just $6.99 compared to its usual $9.99 price tag on Steam.

Have you played this indie horror RPG yet?