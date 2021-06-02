Overwatch 2 Fixes The First Game's Biggest Problem According to Dr Disrespect

✖

Not every game is for every player, and Overwatch has not been one of Dr Disrespect's favorite games. Last year, the two-time revealed in a stream that he couldn't get into Overwatch, as the number of players and the game's shields made things feel a bit too congested. Overwatch has a large and dedicated fanbase that might disagree with that assessment, but the concern certainly seems like a more valid one than some of the reasons the streamer hasn't enjoyed other games. In fact, it seems like even the developers at Blizzard just might agree with that take on Overwatch!

“It felt like I was staring at nine people with bubble shields and bubblegum and balloons and cherry pies just flashing all over my screen," Dr Disrespect said in a stream last year. "A complete team of VFX."

When Overwatch 2 releases, it seems those complaints might be a thing of the past! The upcoming sequel will see the game shift to a 5v5 format, with one less Tank on each team. The size of the shields will also be reduced, and Blizzard is hoping that these changes will make for an overall faster paced game. It remains to be seen whether or not any of this will change Dr Disrespect's opinion on Overwatch, but it will be interesting to see if he decides to give the sequel a chance!

As a result of these changes, players can expect to see Tanks in the game receive an overhaul, as well. Blizzard will be giving these characters expanded offensive abilities, and some players are already making predictions for how characters like Orisa will change as a result. Hopefully Blizzard will reveal further details on the sequel's changes in the near future!

Overwatch 2 is expected to release on the same platforms as the current version of the game, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to learn more about Overwatch 2? Do you think the change to a 5v5 format will make the game more enjoyable? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

