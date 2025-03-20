Overwatch 2 Trailer Reveals New Damage Hero

Despite all the criticisms, Overwatch 2 remains one of the more popular first-person hero shooters on the market. Blizzard Entertainment continuously updates the game with simple bug fixes, game-changing “improvements,” and brand-new heroes to take onto the battlefield. The developer recently formally revealed its next damage hero Freja, who will make their official debut in Season 16. However, players will have a chance to check out the bounty hunter’s “deadly kit” for a limited time during Season 15.

As part of the midseason update for Overwatch 2 Season 15, Freja will be playable beginning March 21st. She will be available throughout the weekend, with her last day on March 24th. This gives players a chance to check out the new damage hero before she officially launches next season, but also gives the developers data needed to make the hero better suited for competitive play when they inevitably release. Freja is the 43rd hero to be introduced to Blizzard’s hero shooter, and the 19th damage hero further increasing the DPS character pool.

“A deadly tracker. A precision hunter. A force of unstoppable skill. She’s Freja, the upcoming addition to the DPS roster,” reads Blizzard’s post about the new hero. “Once Overwatch’s most elite search-and-rescue operative turned relentless bounty hunter, Freja brings deadly accuracy and mobility to the fight. This is your chance to be the first to master her skills, develop new strategies, and sneak a peek at the next big threat before her official debut in Season 16.”

“Get hands-on with Freja’s deadly kit, built for players who thrive on accuracy, agility, and pure tactical domination,” continues the post. “Her signature Revdraw Crossbow lets you fire precision explosive bolts, while Take Aim rewards your accuracy with devastating damage spikes. Need to reposition? Quick Dash and Updraft provide high mobility, letting her escape or strike from above. And when the moment is right, unleash Bola Shot, an explosive entangling bola that locks enemies in place, setting them up for devastating combos and team wipes.”

Blizzard released a new trailer for its new Overwatch 2 hero Freja, giving players a taste of what she is capable of. Eagle-eyed Overwatch fans may have spotted a brief tease at the end of the trailer too. At the end of the trailer, Maximilien hands the new hero a tablet with a familiar-looking face. This seems to be Emre Sarioglu, a Turkish soldier turned Overwatch recruit after the Omnic Crisis. He was first seen back in 2016, in the Ana Origin Story video, but has not really been seen since.

This may be a small tease for an upcoming hero. It is already known “Aqua” will be the Season 18 hero, as noted during last month’s Overwatch 2 spotlight. It’s possible Emre is the Season 20 hero, but we’ll just have to wait and see if that comes to fruition.

The midseason of Overwatch 2 Season 15 has begun, bringing some new content to the hero shooter. This includes the return of its LE SSERAFIM collaboration that brings themed-cosmetics back to the game’s shop. Additionally, a new Mythic Weapon in the form of Widowmaker’s Dame Chance rifle is also available.

Overwatch 2 is available now and is free-to-play on consoles and PC.