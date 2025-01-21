Overwatch 2 Season 14 Reveals Mid-Season Patch Notes

Overwatch 2 had its Season 14 debut over a month ago which introduced players to the new Tank hero, Hazard, and the experimental return of the 6v6 mode. With Season 15 of the PvP shooter starting on February 18, Blizzard has released their latest patch notes for the mid-season, which has gone on longer than the traditional three-month cycle. Overwatch 2‘s mid-season patch notes bring modes such as Min 1, Max 3, and the Overwatch: Classic Moth Meta, which will mark its second run. Season 14 features back-to-back holiday events with The Year of the Snake event, which includes Lunar New Year-themed cosmetics, and a Valentine’s Day event.

When it comes to hero updates, this patch will feature performance upgrades for Tank’s Ramattra, Winston, and Hazard, as well as Echo and Illari. This update only applies to the standard game modes, so don’t expect these to roll out with the 6v6 Experiment or the Overwatch Classic modes. The update does bring a new mythic weapon for Ashe and brings new heroes and maps to the Moth Meta mode.

Take a look at the mid-season updates and bug fixes coming from the latest Overwatch 2 patch:

Overwatch 2 Features upgrades for Illari, Winston, and Ramatra.

YEAR OF THE SNAKE SEASONAL EVENT

Celebrate the Lunar New Year – Year of the Snake – in Overwatch 2 with the return of Mischief & Magic, a festive game mode that blends strategy, stealth, and skill along with Bounty Hunter and Capture the Flag. Complete event challenges to unlock exclusive rewards, including Lunar New Year-themed cosmetics that capture the joy and vibrancy of the season. Don’t miss your chance to outwit, outplay, and outlast your opponents!

VALENTINE’S DAY 2025

Take aim and fall in love again with the return of the Love of Geometry game mode. This team Deathmatch brawl pits teams of four Cupid Hanzos against each other. Be sure to watch out as hiding around corners is not safe as everyone can use the original Scatter Arrow ability for Hanzo. This is an event that you’ll fall in love with again as it runs from February 4 to February 18.

6V6 EXPERIMENTAL – MINIMUM 1, MAXIMUM 3

Step back into Overwatch’s origins even more with a fresh twist on the beloved six-player team format. The 6v6 Min 1, Max 3 Mode is a unique experiment that blends nostalgia with modern gameplay dynamics, offering a structured composition alongside the flexibility to switch roles mid-match. And your participation in this experiment will help shape the future of Overwatch 2’s gameplay—so don’t miss this chance to leave your mark. Heroes are selected first come, first serve. Each team must have at least one hero from all three roles, but cannot have more than three heroes from any given role. Players can switch between roles while in the spawn room. Hero balance for this experiment uses the same hero balance from the 6v6 2-2-2 Role Queue experiment. This game mode is available to play in Unranked from January 21 to February 3.



Overwatch Classic – Moth Meta brings you back to one of the most iconic and chaotic chapters in Overwatch history. Mercy’s legendary “Moth” gameplay takes the spotlight as her lightning-fast Resurrects redefine team fights, while heroes like DPS Doomfist and Symmetra with her Shield Generator make a triumphant return to the battlefield. Step onto beloved maps Oasis, Eichenwalde, and Junkertown, where every skirmish is packed with nostalgic strategies and unpredictable mayhem. Heroes added include Ana, Sombra, Orisa, and Doomfist. Maps added include Eichenwalde, Oasis, Horizon Lunar Colony, and Junkertown. Hero balance is adjusted to the September 2017 Hero Balance.



NEW MYTHIC WEAPON – ASHE’S LEAD ROSE

Our latest Mythic Weapon is Ashe’s Lead Rose. Growing up in the Lead Rose Manor, Ashe was expected to be the perfect daughter. But while her parents had hoped for a flawless rose, they never expected Ashe’s thorns. Like Ashe, this weapon is both beautiful and lethal. The more Ashe embraces her rebellious nature by earning eliminations, the more she blooms into the person she was meant to be! At level one, players will unlock her base Mythic weapon. Level two unlocks reactivity and the Mythic HUD. The beloved flourish is on Level Three which allows Ashe to tauntingly toss a rose at her opponents. And Level Four is the elimination effects, exploding enemies in a burst of rose petals.

COMPETITIVE DRIVES

A new Drives signature is available to earn from February 11 to February 16

Players can now earn up to 6,000 Competitive Points by completing Competitive Drive Stages, enough to unlock 2 Jade or Golden Weapon Variants.

COMPETITIVE REWARDS

As the 2024 Competitive Year concludes, Season 14 is the last chance to redeem Competitive Points for Jade Weapon Variants. After Season 14 is complete, any accumulated Competitive Points will be converted to Legacy Competitive Points which can be redeemed for Golden Weapon Variants. Jade Weapon Variants will not be available to collect starting in Season 15.

TANK

Ramattra

Developer Comment: Ramattra has been underperforming relative to other brawl tanks. Adding a small increase to his armor will provide a necessary boost without altering his core gameplay. Base Armor increased from 75 to 100

Winston

Developer Comment: Winston’s dive potential has been impacted by the increased health pools of enemies. By boosting the damage of the Tesla Cannon’s secondary fire and providing more ammo, this will allow Winston to follow up and finish off enemies without needing to reload as often. Tesla Cannon Ammo increased from 100 to 120 Secondary fire max charge damage increased from 50 to 60 Primal Rage Ultimate ability cost increased by 12%

Hazard

Developer Comment: We’re finding our newest tank’s mobility to be a little too hazardous. By decreasing Violent Leap’s cooldown, Hazard will have to be more selective with how he dives into the opponent backlines Violent Leap Violent Leap cooldown increased from 5 to 6 seconds.

DAMAGE

Echo

Developer Comment: Echo has been slightly underperforming recently, so we are increasing the base damage of the Focusing Beam. This change will make it easier to push enemies into the critical health threshold. Focusing Beam Damage-per-second on targets above 50% HP increased from 50 to 75.

Tracer

Developer Comment: Tracer has remained less threatening since the damage reduction to her Pulse Pistols. Reducing their spread will make her damage more consistent at slightly longer ranges. Pulse Pistols Spread decreased by 15%

SUPPORT

Ana

Developer Comment: Recent changes to her rifle have made Ana a highly impactful support. Reducing the damage of her Biotic Grenade will adjust some of her breakpoints and slightly affect her self-sustainability. Biotic Grenade Explosion damage and healing decreased from 90 to 75.

Illari

Developer Comment: lllari can struggle to heal allies without her Healing Pylon. Increasing the maximum resource of her secondary fire will allow her to support her team more effectively during those moments. Solar Rifle Secondary Fire Maximum resource increased from 3 to 3.5 seconds.

Juno

Developer Comment: Juno’s ultimate remains too powerful when used effectively by her allies. Reducing both the duration and damage amplification will reduce the potency of the ultimate. Orbital Ray Duration reduced from 10 to 8 seconds Damage amplification reduced from 35% to 30%

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Fixed an issue where competitive titles will sometimes unequip after a logout.

MAPS

Circuit Royal

Fixed an issue which now prevents turrets from being placed inside the sportscars.

HEROES

Bastion

Fixed in previous release, fixed an issue causing Bastion’s Ultimate to not have impact sounds or VFX.

Hazard

Fixed an issue where Hazard’s Jagged Wall projectiles would pass through certain player made objects such as Cryo-Freeze, Ice Wall, Petal Platform.

Sombra

Fixed an issue where Sombra’s EMP can sometimes fail to hit opponents if they had previously interacted with Jagged Wall.

Zenyatta