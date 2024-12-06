Overwatch 2 Season 14 Update Confirms When the 6v6 Mode Returns

Solider: 76 says, “Old soldiers never die…And they don’t fade away,” and Overwatch 2 plans adopt that mantra to revive a unique twist to its nostalgic gameplay with its latest update. Season 14 will introduce Overwatch’s 6v6 gameplay style to the modern age in a limited-time Role Queue event Those who have been keeping tabs on the title knew that the incoming 6v6 event was happening, but we now know when the first tests will occur. Well, the wait is finally over as players will get to experience the event from December 17 to January 6, 2025.

The switch to the 5v5 format was controversial to many fans of the original game given the noticeable reduction in team size. In July, Director Aaron Keller of Blizzard Entertainment commented on the possibility of six-versus-six coming to Overwatch 2. The title was curated in the five-versus-five format, Keller noted that the developers were looking to run a series of events to try out different team compositions including six-versus-six.

“This limited-time event allows players to embrace the strategy and teamwork of the 6v6 setup while enjoying the refined mechanics of Overwatch 2,” Blizzard said. “Whether you’re rekindling old memories or discovering this iconic gameplay style for the first time, the 6v6 Role Queue event offers a fresh-yet-familiar way to experience the game.”

Overwatch held a 6v6 combat structure, with two of each class on a team. Traditionally, each team comprised two damage dealers, two supports, and two tanks. Overwatch 2 switched this format by designing the title as 5v5. This was done in response to the original team-up causing slower gameplay. This was done with redesigns in mind, as the maps included more cover options, and the role of a tank took on a more offensive role.

Overwatch 2 Continues to Improve Over Time

Overwatch 2 got off to a rocky start at launch in 2023.

Overwatch 2 was met with a rocky launch, with many players expressing their frustration over removing planned player-versus-environment content, as well as lengthy queue times and server issues in the starting weeks. The game continued to receive patch notes but failed to meet the fan’s expectations, leaving some to stop playing the game entirely, sparking the development team to address the situation.

Since the Mircosoft/Activision acquisition, Overwatch 2 has held multiple crossover events with different brands and franchises. In March, the title brought two iconic anime series’ One-Punch Man and Cowboy Bebop into the game through several cosmetics based on characters like Saitama Doomfist and Spike Spiegal Cassidy. The last few months held similar crossovers, with franchises such as Transformers, World of Warcraft, and My Hero Academia. As of yesterday, fans got a glimpse of their surprising crossover event with the highest-rated animated show Avatar: The Last Airbender.

What are your thoughts on Overwatch 2 testing out the 6v6 format? Do you think it will live up to the original’s upbringing? Let us know in the comments sections on social media!