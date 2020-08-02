Blizzard Comments on Overwatch Crossplay Possibility

✖

While it might seem like Blizzard Entertainment has been saying that it is exploring and having conversations about Overwatch adding crossplay every single time it comes up, it is still noteworthy that the company is continuing to look at the possibility of adding it. Interestingly, the sequel, Overwatch 2, will even allow players to use maps and heroes from either game and allow players from both to play together, which isn't technically crossplay, but certainly makes the case that Blizzard is aware of how important it is to not fragment its audience. In fact, as recently as this week, Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan said that the team is "passionate" about crossplay.

When asked once again whether crossplay will ever come to Overwatch in a recent Reddit AMA about the game's development, Kaplan's response was simple and straightforward: "[T]his is something we're passionate about and exploring."

At this point, it feels like crossplay is the sort of thing that will absolutely eventually come to the franchise. Again, Overwatch 2 is already officially dabbling in the same sort of arena, after all. "Overwatch 2 also renews Blizzard’s commitment to continue supporting the existing Overwatch community," Blizzard stated in the press release announcing the sequel last year. "Current Overwatch players will battle side-by-side with Overwatch 2 players in PvP multiplayer. In addition, current Overwatch players will be able to play Overwatch 2 heroes and maps, ensuring the core PvP experience remains dynamic and vital for today’s community in the Overwatch 2 era."

Overwatch is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Overwatch 2 is in development, though no specific platforms have been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Overwatch franchise right here.

