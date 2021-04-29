Overwatch's New MM-Mei Skin Is Causing a Lot of Controversy
Overwatch has revealed a new skin for Mei, which is a pun based on the character's name. The "MM-Mei" skin features a design for the character meant to resemble an MMA fighter (get it?). While fans seem to be torn on the overall design and the pun, some have taken Blizzard to task over the cornrows the character has in her hair. Some have argued that female MMA fighters have frequently worn that particular hairstyle, but others feel that it's cultural appropriation, as it's traditionally worn by Black people. It remains to be seen whether or not Blizzard will make a change based on the backlash, but a number of fans are understandably unhappy.
What do you think of the MM-Mei skin? Do you think Blizzard should change the character's hairstyle? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the MM-Mei skin!
The hairstyle isn't sitting right with some fans.
prevnext
Blizzard. Girl. Why does MM-Mei have cornrows.— That Cow B*tch (@BetchBovine) April 28, 2021
A lot of players have called it problematic.
prevnext
Mm-mei is bringing the character to a new level of problematic— Gremlin | Weasel Supreme (@pov_weasel) April 28, 2021
Some would enjoy the skin with a different hairstyle...
prevnext
I really hope y’all see the backlash on the hair and fix it. I’ll be saving my tokens otherwise. Aside from the hair I really love the skin, but as suggested by many other people in the replies, there are other styles for MMA fighters that would better suit her hair.— scarlett ◟̽◞̽ 💛💛🏳️🌈 🔮🌸 (@commustyles) April 29, 2021
...while others feel it doesn't fit the character at all.
prevnext
Devs: alright, we have a character with an ice gun we’re trying to make a new skin for...— Christian (@theactualwhat) April 28, 2021
Dave, who just got hired (derogatory): MM-Mei. Pun on her name.
Devs: oh... okay. It’s an idea. Why woul-?
Dave: GIVE HER CORNROWS TOO. https://t.co/xmJHNAxJ5e
The skin isn't sitting right with fans for a number of reasons.
prevnext
look I love these limited time skins but there are so many things wrong with this one. pic.twitter.com/KUe0rse5KC— Jayson Frascatore (@JaysonFras) April 28, 2021
Fans have some legitimate issues with the concept.
prevnext
who tf thought MM-MEI was a good skin???? yall really had a whole team sit around and approve this????@overwatchleague pic.twitter.com/634fvHjIev— t °•☆ (@starcriess) April 28, 2021
It's easy to see why MM-Mei has caused controversy.
prevnext
looking at the mm-mei skin like,,,, how did no one go 'nah this probably isn't the way to go' at any point in development like. the system has failed here— can of alien juice (@whatsupwspace) April 29, 2021
Blizzard might want to make some changes to the design.
prev
Imagine being a character designer for a AAA game studio and not having the forethought... pic.twitter.com/XTDcfIV1Nt— 🌱Aims 🌸 Open for Commissions! (@TacitBlush) April 29, 2021