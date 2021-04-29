Overwatch's New MM-Mei Skin Is Causing a Lot of Controversy

Overwatch has revealed a new skin for Mei, which is a pun based on the character's name. The "MM-Mei" skin features a design for the character meant to resemble an MMA fighter (get it?). While fans seem to be torn on the overall design and the pun, some have taken Blizzard to task over the cornrows the character has in her hair. Some have argued that female MMA fighters have frequently worn that particular hairstyle, but others feel that it's cultural appropriation, as it's traditionally worn by Black people. It remains to be seen whether or not Blizzard will make a change based on the backlash, but a number of fans are understandably unhappy.

