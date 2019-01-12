‘Overwatch’ and ‘Starcraft’ Collide With This Incredible Reinhardt Concept Art

Blizzard is no stranger when it comes to blending their franchises and since we’ve gotten official Starcraft skins in Overwatch before, one fan got it into their heads that it’s time everyone’s favorite shield gets the mashup treatment.

For those unfamiliar with “I will be your shield” Reinhardt, he’s a hearty tank hero in Blizzard’s FPS. With a heart of gold and a tragic past of loss tinged with failure, he’s easily one of the more beloved characters that Overwatch has to offer. That’s why one player decided to put a creative spin on the tank by combining Fenix from Starcraft II and Reinhardt himself:

What makes this so cool isn’t even just the mashup itself – though admittedly, it was done to perfection – but what takes it to the next level is how beloved Fenix is and the parallels he has to Reinhardt himself. Both are legendary warriors, both have a strong sense of duty and a protective drive.

The skin concept itself is called “Purifier” and includes the overall model that is recognized as Reinhardt, but with Fenix specifications such as the traditional white Protoss armor and the technical advances made with the lighting tweaks – this is the perfect combination of the two!

This champion of the people always lived his life in the name of valor as well as justice and courage. He’s definitely a hero that has a larger than life persona with his proclamations of “I will be your shield” while protecting his friends no matter the cost. But his loyal nature hasn’t given him the easiest life and his role in the Overwatch initiative even less so.

According to Blizzard, “Reinhardt’s unique ethics and larger-than-life persona earned the admiration of his peers and superiors alike. Never afraid to speak his mind, he was Overwatch’s most vocal supporter and, when necessary, its harshest critic, providing a constant reminder that Overwatch was meant to be a force for good.”

When corruption seeded its way into the ranks of this organization, it was eventually disbanded though Reindhardt didn’t take that news lying down. The world still had disorder and there was still glory to be done. “Once again donning his Crusader armor, he has vowed to fight for justice across Europe like a knight of old, defending the innocent and winning hearts and minds with the promise of better days to come.”

As mentioned before – we’ve seen these two games crossover before officially in Overwatch, maybe the right people will see this concept and consider it for the next wave of new skin reveals!



Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.


