Players Release Date Announced, Trailer Released by Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced that Players, the comedy documentary-style series about a League of Legends esports team, is officially set to debut on the streaming service on June 16th with three initial episodes. Notably, the show was co-created by American Vandal creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault. The release date announcement comes with the official trailer for the series, which introduces viewers to the fictional pro team Fugitive and the personalities within it.

According to the new information about the show, the series follows the fictional esports team as it attempts to win its first LCS championship ever after years of attempts that never quite made it to the top. "To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together," the official description of the show reads in part. You can check out the trailer for Players for yourself embedded below:

Spend a season with Team Fugitive... the bad boys of gaming. The new original series #Players premieres June 16th, only on #ParamountPlus. @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/WJv9QT4nVf — LoL Esports (@lolesports) May 9, 2022

While announced last year, today marks the first time that Paramount+ has released a significant amount of information about the series. The basic throughline seems to be the confrontations and struggles of 27-year-old League of Legends player Creamcheese (Misha Brooks) and 17-year-old rookie player Organizm (Da'Jour Jones) within the team. Based on the trailer, Players looks ready to lampoon everything from underwear sponsorships, which is a real thing for online content creators, to professional esports athletes aging out of the sport before they're 30.

You can check out the key art for Players below:

As noted above, Players is set to premiere its first three episodes on Paramount+ on June 16th. New episodes will then stream weekly on Thursdays. The show is co-created and executive produced by American Vandal creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault. It stars Misha Brooks as Creamcheese, Da'Jour Jones as Organizm, and Ely Henry as Kyle Braxton. The cast also includes Holly Chou, Stephen Schneider, Peter Thurnwald, Youngbin Chung, Moses Storm, Alexa Mansour, Noh "Arrow" Dong-Hyeon, Michael "Miko" Ahn, Luke Tennie, and Dan Perrault. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming gaming streaming series right here.

