Paranormal Activity: Found Footage Announced

Since releasing the first movie back in 2007, the Paranormal Activity franchise has released six more movies and branched out into comics and virtual reality. Today, the franchise announced plans to extend its reach even further with an upcoming video game from the team at DreadXP. We don't know many specifics about Paranormal Activity: Found Footage, but DreadXP did reveal the first teaser today, giving Found Footage a 2026 release window. We also learned that Paranormal Activity: Found Footage is coming from the team that gave horror fans The Mortuary Assistant. We'll have to wait for more information, but knowing Found Footage has that pedigree behind it has left fans excited.

Paranormal Activity: Found Footage Teaser Revealed

Again, this teaser didn't reveal much. However, in an interview with Variety, Epic Pictures CEO and DreadXP producer Patrick Ewald said, "The films are steeped in rich lore and creative scares, and under the stewardship of creative director Brian Clarke, DreadXP's Paranormal Activity video game will honor those core tenets and offer horror fans one of our most terrifying games yet."

Clark also said, "f you thought The Mortuary Assistant was scary, we're taking what we learned during the development of that title and cranking it up with a more reactive and horrifying haunting system. It's going to be intense!"

Considering how much fans loved The Mortuary Assistant, that's high praise. That game used a procedurally generated story to keep things fresh for every player. By remembering the vignettes seen in one playthrough and mixing them in the next, the game kept fans on their toes with its scares. If the team can take what it learned by making that game and expand it within the Paranormal Activity world, it might have another hit on its hands.

Unfortunately, we probably won't be seeing much more out of the game anytime soon. With a 2026 release window, Paranormal Activity: Found Footage is at least two years away if development goes perfectly. We might not see it pop up until 2025, though development setbacks could push that back.

The good news for Paranormal Activity fans is that they will have an eighth movie to enjoy in the meantime. Paranormal Activity: The Other Side is scheduled to release on October 28th, 2023. After the last movie in the franchise, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, had success launching on Paramount+, it appears that the team hopes to continue that success while also bringing back elements from Paranormal Activity 3 and 4.