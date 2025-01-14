New Path of Exile 2 Hotfix Released, Here’s What It Does

Path of Exile 2 has been one of the hottest early-access games and action RPGs of 2024, with plans to go strong in 2025. Grind Gear Games has been hard at work making improvements to the game, and taking feedback from the community when making updates. Each one brings new content and fans back to the game, especially when issues appear and Grinding Gear Games fixes them. The studio has just released a new hotfix, the third since Path of Exile 2’s early access launch in 2024, and players are thrilled about what this hotfix brings to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the hotfix fixed a number of issues, the three that standout are fixing Corrupted Skill Gem Level Modifiers, improving weapon skill visibility in chat, and resolved client crash issues caused by the Power Siphon skill. Players will need to restart Path of Exile 2 and verify their game is up-to-date to ensure the hotfix takes effect.

Path of exile 2 spell casting.

Grinding Gear Games has been busy releasing updates and patches to Path of Exile 2, with the latest patch having been released on January 8, 2025. Grinding Gear Games has confirmed more patches are coming as well, which is to be expected when a title launches in early access.

The team at Grinding Gear Games is using the early access period of Path of Exile 2 to create the best game when the full release comes. The studio has repeatedly made efforts to be transparent about the state of the game and its plans. Grinding Gear Games recently appeared on the Tavern Talk podcast, where they answered questions and talked about Path of Exile 2. Though the podcast has come and gone, fans can listen to it and learn more about the game.

Play video

Path of Exile 2 is already shaping into one of the best action RPGs and contains a large amount of content in its early access phase. Refining the gameplay, ensuring balance, and giving players enjoyable content are just some of Grinding Gear Games’ focus for Path of Exile 2. The team has big plans for the future of Path of Exile 2, taking it way beyond the scope of early access.

Even in its early access release, Path of Exile 2 has seen an incredible number of players jumping into the game. This means Grinding Gear Games will get more feedback and be able to take all this into account when making updates and fixes. The more players share their experiences with the developer, the better Path of Exile 2 will become.

2025 is already shaping up to be an incredible year for Path of Exile 2. With one update and hotfix released within weeks of the new year starting, fans can expect Grinding Gear Games to be all hands on deck supporting Path of Exile 2. Players should keep an eye out for new classes, areas, and bosses to be added to the game, but can enjoy the various balancing and patches released until major content is released.