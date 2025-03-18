New Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt Teaser Reveals Another Ascension Class

Now that Path of Exile 2‘s next major update in Early Access has a name, gamers have a bit more of a sense of what’s in store. The 0.2.0 update will be called Dawn of the Hunt and is set to arrive on April 4th. Before that, Grinding Gear Games will show off a big reveal detailing what to expect in a live stream planned for March 27th. But of course, the developers can’t help but give a few more 0.2.0 update teasers for PoE2 before the full preview drops next week. The latest teaser includes a look at yet another new Ascension, plus more details about those beefed-up new endgame encounters headed our way with The Dawn of the Hunt update.

Yesterday, Grinding Gear Games shared another set of images teasing content coming to the game in its next big Early Access update. This series of teasers has truly been getting players hyped for what’s to come, with new weapons, items, endgame features, and Ascensions. Last time, we got an image teaser for what most gamers think will be a new Mercenary Ascendancy. This time around, Grinding Gear Games is yet again being coy with the teaser, showing an image and some detail text, but not officially confirming when Ascendancy they just revealed.

The image shows off a warrior at the forge, using a mighty hammer to strengthen a sword. “You hunger for power, and by force of arms, you will take it” reads the teaser text. Give the melee vibe of it all, most fans suspect this will be a new Blacksmith-style Warrior Ascendancy. From the coloring and vibes of the image, some fire elemental powers look likely, as well. But of course, we’ll have to wait for the big Dawn of the Hunt reveal from the PoE2 devs to know for sure.

Along with the sneak peek at another new Ascendancy, the Path of Exile 2 0.2.0 update teaser shows off one of the new endgame encounters we’ve been hearing so much about. Though the boss itself isn’t fully visible in the teaser, we do get a look at its name and description. The new endgame encounter is with Tetzcatl, The Blazing Guardian, a being imprisoned by powerful essences. We don’t yet know much about what this encounter will look like, but clearly it’s going to be a tough one that hopefully provides the increased endgame difficulty many Path of Exile 2 fans are looking for.

The teaser for our next new endgame boss in PoE2

Beyond these two previews, the latest blog post doesn’t share much else new. That said, we have a lot of teasers to unpack as we approach the exciting Dawn of the Hunt reveal on March 27th. From the teaser trailer for the update, it looks like we’re getting at least a Huntress class, if not both the new classes Grinding Gear Games has previously shared would arrive next.

