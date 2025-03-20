Persona 4 Remake May Be Announced Soon

It seems fans of the Atlus JRPG Persona possibly have something to look forward to in the next few months. A few years back, the domain “p3re.jp” was registered in Japan. This led to speculation about a remake for the 2006 PS2 classic Persona 3, as the address fit a similar format to Persona 5‘s domain. Three months later, speculation turned to reality as Persona 3 Reload was formally revealed. It seems that cycle is about to repeat once again, as a domain potentially for a Persona 4 remake was registered.

Thanks to eagle-eyed X user Faz, the “p4re.jp” domain was registered today. The registrant’s name is not displayed, so there is always room for this to not be related to a Persona 4 remake no matter how likely it is. However, it is almost certainly the address for the website, as it follows the same format of previous games in the series like Persona 3 Reload (p3re.jp) and Persona 5 Royal (p5r.jp). If Atlus follows the same schedule as Persona 3 Reload, this might mean the first look of the Persona 4 remake might be within the next three months.

So, where can this Persona 4 remake possibly be revealed? There are so many video showcases nowadays, it really is hard to keep track. However, this is a pretty big title, and demands a bigger stage. So, it’s unlikely we’d see it at something like today’s Future Games Show. Persona 3 Reload was revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase in 2023, which was in June. Microsoft has yet to reveal a big showcase for 2025, but there is a very high possibility it could appear there if Microsoft has a big showing this year. Summer Game Fest 2025 is happening in June, so that is another potential spot for a Persona 4 remake announcement.

Right after Persona 3 Reload launched last year, noted leaker @MbKKssTBhz5 on X, they suggested Atlus and Sega are working on three more remakes from the Persona franchise. Specifically, the original Persona, Persona 2, and Persona 4 would all receive a glow-up sometime in the future. While the scope of these remakes were not detailed, it was mentioned they would not all be similar to Persona 3 Reload.

Another hint about the Persona 4 remake was given early last year. Singer Shihoko Hirata mentioned she was working on an unannounced game. Some of her most known work is on the soundtrack for Persona 4, on songs like “Time to Make History” and “Shadow World.” She also had a photo taken of her working at MIT Studio (Studio 2) in Tokyo, Japan, which is where Persona soundtracks have been recorded. However, exactly what Hirata was working on is still a mystery, as nothing was specifically named.

Persona 4 was originally released back in 2008 for the PS2. Upon release, it was met with critical acclaim. According to the review aggregate site Metacritic, it received an average score of 90 across 47 critic reviews. It was then re-released for the PlayStation Vita as Persona 4 Golden, which added new content to the game. It was eventually brought to PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Check out our review to see our thoughts on the beloved JRPG.