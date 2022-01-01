New Persona 5 Trademarks Have Persona Fans on High Alert

A few new Persona 5 trademarks from Atlus have Persona fans on high alert, as they may indicate Atlus and Sega still have plans for Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal. For a couple of years now, there have been rumors claiming that Atlus and Sega are bringing Persona 5 to other platforms. We’ve heard it’s coming to Nintendo Switch several times, while PC and Xbox consoles have also been thrown about by rumors. Yet, so far, nothing has come from any of these rumors.

The various trademarks aren’t actually brand new filings, but renewals. Of course, to file for a renewal of a trademark you have to demonstrate that the trademark is in use or going to be in use in the near future. In other words, while these trademarks don’t leak anything, in particular, they do indicate that the aforementioned duo have something planned for the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the various trademarks for yourself, courtesy of a prominent Persona dataminer:

https://twitter.com/regularpanties/status/1476956073395372043

At the moment of publishing, neither implicated party — Atlus and Sega — have commented on these trademarks and the speculation they have created. We don’t anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, however, if either does buck expectations and provide any type of comment on the matter, the story will be updated accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What do you make of these trademarks?

For more coverage on Persona and all things gaming — including everything from the latest official news and speculation to the latest unofficial rumors and leaks — click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below: