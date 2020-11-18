Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers English Release Date Leaked

✖

Persona 5 fans who have finished the now VGA-nominated Persona 5 Royal and who are looking to take another adventure with the Phantom Thieves have reason to hope. Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, the Dynasty Warriors-style action game co-produced by Atlus and Koei Tecmo, released in February in Japan. Koei Tecmo previously hinted that an English translation is in the works, but the publishers haven't made an official announcement about the game coming to North America. However, Asian online retailers have listed an English version of the game for release almost a year to the date from its Japanese debut, on February 23, 2021. That's not an official announcement, but it's a hopeful development.

Developed by Omega Force and P-Studio, the game's story takes place six months after the events of Persona 5. It sees Joker and the rest of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts back in action as they investigate a mystery taking place across Japan.

The game received positive reviews from critics, including a 36/40 from Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu. Reports suggest it sold well above expectations. The game is available in Japan for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Persona 5 proved to be a huge success for Atlus outside of Japan, with a stronger international debut than any previous Persona game. Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal, the enhanced re-release of the game, have sold a combined 4.6 million units worldwide.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is the latest in the third spinoff game featuring Persona 5 characters. Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight is a rhythm game released for PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation Vita. Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth is a sequel to Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth, a cross-franchise mashup with dungeon crawler Etrian Odyssey, for the Nintendo 3DS. The game has also had two animes. Persona 5: The Animation retells the events of the game. Persona 5: The Animation – The Day Breakers told a new story set during those events.

While Persona 5 fans wait eagerly to see if Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers come to North America, fans of Dynasty Warriors-style franchise mashups can look forward to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity releasing on Friday. The game is a prequel to Nintendo's popular latest installment in The Legend of Zelda franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The demo for that game is available now on Nintendo Switch.