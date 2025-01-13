Persona 6 Speculation Heats Up Following New Report

Persona fans think that the reveal of Persona 6 could finally be happening later this month if a new report is any indication. For a period of multiple years, the reveal of Persona 6 has arguably been the most hotly anticipated announcement that fans have wanted to see from Atlus. Instead, the Japanese company spent 2024 releasing games like Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor: ReFantazio rather than a new mainline Persona game. Now, with the calendar having turned to 2025, Persona fans think there’s a possibility for Persona 6 to be unveiled in a little over two weeks at a forthcoming event.

In a report from Windows Central today, it was said that Xbox’s upcoming “Developer Direct” presentation on January 23rd will see the reveal of a new game in a “legendary” Japanese series. Further details on what exactly this franchise is weren’t provided, but this brief tease was enough to lead Persona fans to think that the announcement could be that of Persona 6. Others, however, are under the assumption that the game could instead be related to Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Ninja Gaiden, or Resident Evil.

If Persona 6 were to be announced at this Developer Direct event, it would actually make quite a bit of sense as Xbox and Atlus have partnered with one another a lot over the past few years. Specifically, Atlus used various Xbox events to announce both Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor: ReFantazio to the world for the first time. As such, there’s a precedent at play for Atlus to again do the same thing with Persona 6 at another Xbox showcase.

For now, there’s still nothing that we know about Persona 6 in an official capacity despite numerous rumors related to the game continuing to circle. Some of the more recent Persona 6 rumors have even suggested that a release in 2025 could be feasible as the title is said to be far along in its development. If this is truly going to be the case, then it would make even more sense for Atlus to reveal the game to the world at Xbox’s next Developer Direct later this month.