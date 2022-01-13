Persona 6 Rumor Sheds Light on Reveal and Exclusivity

A new rumor involving Persona 6 has not only detailed when the latest entry in the long-running JRPG series might be revealed, but also the platforms that it could be coming to. In recent years, developer Atlus has already confirmed that it will be creating Persona 6 in the future, but it hasn’t said when the game could end up coming about. And while 2022 absolutely doesn’t seem like the year in which Persona 6 will release, we could definitely see it formally announced it in the coming months.

In a recent podcast from a video game leaker that goes by the name Nate the Hate, it was suggested that Persona 6 will be announced in the latter half of 2022. Nate specifically referred to how Atlus is making a number of ongoing announcements with the Persona series over the course of this year and indicated that these reveals will conclude with the eventual unveiling of Persona 6. “Atlus has hyped up this anniversary for Persona and they continue to say, ‘We have announcements leading up all the way to September of 2022,’ which I would anticipate is probably the timing when Persona 6 is announced as a PlayStation 5 exclusive,” he said. He went on to say that leading to this Persona 6 reveal, a Persona title from the past could also be coming to new platforms. “I think in the build-up to that we get Persona 4 for the Switch,” he stated.

At face value, this series of events would make a whole lot of sense for Atlus and Persona 6. As mentioned, the studio has really been loudly indicating that it will have a number of reveals to make over the course of this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Persona. There’s likely no better way to celebrate the history of this franchise than to also hint at what will be coming about in the future with Persona 6.

While this all does make sense on paper, though, it’s important to stress that you take this rumor with the usual grain of salt. Even though it would be logical for Persona 6 to be revealed in 2022, Atlus is a company that has previously made many decisions that fly in the face of said logic. As such, don’t get too excited about any of this coming to fruition until it’s official.

