PewDiePie's Spotify Account Leaked & the Internet Is Ripping It Apart

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg has developed a special kind of Internet notoriety, with the YouTuber and video game streamer making headlines for a wide array of reasons nearly every week. Whether he's making waves for his comments about the video game industry, updating (or not updating) his YouTube channel, or controversially weighing in on various real-world topics, a lot of what PewDiePie does in the public eye has made waves online. On Tuesday, another completely different aspect of PewDiePie's online life went viral -- his Spotify habits. Screenshots of PewDiePie's verified Spotify account recently went viral, revealing which artists the streamer recently listened to on the platform.

a few people not included in either screenshot are ecco2k yung lean bladee caroline polachek dylan brady jpegmafia death grips machine girl and glass beach pic.twitter.com/i1ByxkOIzm — param (@mivessimp) August 4, 2020

The screenshots - as well as a few others from other headings in his profile - were met with a wide response from those online. Many were surprised - either pleasantly or unpleasantly - at PewDiePie's recently played artists, which included many in the hyperpop and experimental music scenes (it also included several LGBTQ+ artists, which some feel is hypocritical when juxtaposed with some of PewDiePie's more controversial comments). Many were also confused by the fact that the Spotify profile was even being talked about at all, especially given all of the other significant events that are going on. Here are just a few of those responses.