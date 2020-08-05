PewDiePie's Spotify Account Leaked & the Internet Is Ripping It Apart
Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg has developed a special kind of Internet notoriety, with the YouTuber and video game streamer making headlines for a wide array of reasons nearly every week. Whether he's making waves for his comments about the video game industry, updating (or not updating) his YouTube channel, or controversially weighing in on various real-world topics, a lot of what PewDiePie does in the public eye has made waves online. On Tuesday, another completely different aspect of PewDiePie's online life went viral -- his Spotify habits. Screenshots of PewDiePie's verified Spotify account recently went viral, revealing which artists the streamer recently listened to on the platform.
a few people not included in either screenshot are ecco2k yung lean bladee caroline polachek dylan brady jpegmafia death grips machine girl and glass beach pic.twitter.com/i1ByxkOIzm— param (@mivessimp) August 4, 2020
The screenshots - as well as a few others from other headings in his profile - were met with a wide response from those online. Many were surprised - either pleasantly or unpleasantly - at PewDiePie's recently played artists, which included many in the hyperpop and experimental music scenes (it also included several LGBTQ+ artists, which some feel is hypocritical when juxtaposed with some of PewDiePie's more controversial comments). Many were also confused by the fact that the Spotify profile was even being talked about at all, especially given all of the other significant events that are going on. Here are just a few of those responses.
now i hate pewdiepie but why did his spotify streams kinda pop off... pic.twitter.com/e47qnoBBl1— ley☽ (@KATSUKlTTY) August 4, 2020
PEWDIEPIE FOLLOWS NICKI MINAJ ON SPOTIFY. I CANT MAKE THIS SH*T UP pic.twitter.com/TvsKeVc0Sx— mason #TeamNicole (@dojaburn) August 4, 2020
Ya'll just now discovering Pewdiepie's Spotify account like you didn't expect him to have good taste— Jasper 333 (@TheNoodleJamper) August 4, 2020
Half if these artists i listen to consistently🙈 https://t.co/Q3l6MgmWGK— idc. (@shegotnoass) August 4, 2020
pewdiepie fans putting on 100 gecs after seeing his spotify pic.twitter.com/PRM1Txh0zg— ❁ (@1kgecs) August 4, 2020
It could be Marzia using his account LoL but anyways can't wait to see his response in a video, he already said that he would like to share his musical taste to his fans but he doubted anyone would care. Now it's time for this to happen. https://t.co/d6L1FDVlEE— Rimuru (@gymatsuo) August 4, 2020
damn pewdiepie's spotify shit got leaked? Ngl he got taste pic.twitter.com/lLxs7PexHG— david 🃏 (@dxvidthegreat) August 4, 2020
ppl finding out pewdiepie has the same music taste as them pic.twitter.com/c1MMQeC5L3— Harper (@supremeshieldon) August 4, 2020
why do people care about what pewdiepie listens to on spotify— coffee (@ghostcoff) August 4, 2020
Actually video of pewdiepie reading all the tweets making fun of his spotify music choices pic.twitter.com/7JNgFAlwif— KITT (@OrgeronKitt) August 4, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.