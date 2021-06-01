Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Launch Date Announced

Sega has announced that Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will officially globally launch on June 9th for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The much-anticipated new version of Phantasy Star Online 2 brings with it an overhauled graphics engine, character creation, game system, and more. The free-to-play online role-playing game occupies a somewhat unusual space as it will be part of a shared universe with its immediate predecessor, Phantasy Star Online 2. Players will be able to move back and forth between the two and play with the same character with some obvious changes between the two.

While Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis has been conducting various closed beta tests prior to the official launch, it is still somewhat unclear exactly how that will all function when live -- assuming it does so. There is not long to wait to find out, however, as June 9th is just over a week away.

PSO2 NEW GENESIS is launching on June 9th! 🎉💫✨ PSO2:NGS will launch after the end of maintenance on June 9, 2021 (Wed).

We will be holding campaigns to celebrate the launch. We hope you’re all looking forward to it too!https://t.co/pxqpPpSl2L #PSO2 #PSO2NGS pic.twitter.com/yQsnbdjqVT — Phantasy Star Online 2 - Global (@play_pso2) June 1, 2021

As noted above, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is set to launch globally on June 9th for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It will also launch in Japan on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Phantasy Star Online 2 and Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will continue to exist as standalone games with the ability to use the same character in both. Phantasy Star Online 2's graphics engine will also be upgraded to match Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis' graphics. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Phantasy Star Online 2 right here.

