Phasmophobia's "Biggest Update Ever" Gets a Release Date

After a longer than anticipated wait, Kinetic Games has revealed a release date for Phasmophobia's big Ascension update. The update, which Kinetic Games is calling the game's "biggest ever," will now be arriving on Thursday, August 17th at 10 a.m. UTC. The update was originally scheduled to release back in July, but was pushed back by two weeks "for some final polish." Now the update is almost here, and players will finally get to experience all of the changes that have been promised! The game's console release does not have a set date, though it is still expected to arrive this month.

Phasmophobia's Ascension update will feature a number of improvements over the current game. Current players will see all of their levels reset to zero, though everyone will be pushed to Prestige 1, "so that you don't have to unlock difficulties or maps that you are already playing." Players will also get a badge that will be displayed on their character's arm, as a way of "immortalizing your pre-wipe level." Equipment will also be getting an upgrade, with some items changing more than others. Notably, the D.O.T.S. Projector has gotten a massive overhaul.

It remains to be seen how players will take to these changes, but they could make for a more compelling game, overall. Phasmophobia quickly found a passionate fanbase when it released in 2020, and the console release should help it reach a wider audience. The game puts players in the role of a paranormal investigator that must work to discover the exact nature of the ghost that's haunting a specific location. Players use a variety of tools to do just that, including video cameras, the D.O.T.S. Projector, and more. The game started out as a multiplayer only title, though a single-player mode was added nearly a year after release. The game has changed quite a bit over the last three years, and it's looking like Ascension will continue that trend!

