Pikmin 4 Demo Is Coming Later This Month

At today's Nintendo Direct, the mega-publisher announced several new games, including a remake of the classic SNES game Super Mario RPG and even a brand-new Mario platformer with Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The presentation wasn't only about new games though, Nintendo also gave us looks at several known properties, including Pikmin 4. The game is due out on July 21, but today Nintendo announced that they would be offering a demo to help players make up their minds ahead of release. The Pikmin 4 demo is launching on June 28.

Unfortunately, Nintendo didn't share what is coming to the demo. Presumably, players will be able to hop into the beginning of the game and meet up with Oatchi and the rest of the crew. We might also get to take a peek at Dandori Challenges, though Nintendo may save that for the full release. It's also not immediately clear if any progress from the demo will carry over or if this is just going to a be small slice that won't affect the game at launch.

Want to get a head start on your exploration? A demo of #Pikmin4 will also be available to download for free starting on June 28.https://t.co/5zPf1NQx08 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

Either way, Pikmin 4 is certainly shaping up to be another solid release for the franchise. Today, we got a good look at not only Oatchi but also all of the new things coming to Pikmin 4. This includes new night-time missions, which look rather spooky. In older Pikmin games, you couldn't go out at night, but this iteration finally lets you brave the dark. However, in doing so you're going to come up against some truly terrifying monsters. There's also the previously mentioned Dandori Battles, which let you and a second player race to collect more items before a timer runs out.

On top of all that, Nintendo also announced that Pikmin 1+2 is out on Nintendo Switch today. That means all of the older games are now available on the system, giving players the option to play through the entire series before hopping into Pikmin 4 on July 4. And remember that demo launches on June 28, giving you nearly a month to try it out and see if you'll be picking up Pikmin 4 on launch day.