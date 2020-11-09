Pittsburgh Steelers Player JuJu Smith-Schuster Rocks Spider-Man Miles Morales Cleats

✖

Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster rocked some Spider-Man: Miles Morales cleats. Marvel Entertainment showed off the look on Twitter and fans were more than enthused about the NFL player’s full kit for the afternoon. The Steelers are a black and gold team, so the color scheme made easy use of the Venom Strike ability in the game and comics. There are small spider logos in multiple places in the Adidas boots. In fact, there were Twitter users wondering if they could grab the look for themselves. That information will be forthcoming as the Retailer has an established partnership with Marvel on various superhero sneaker projects. It seems that Miles’ look helped Smith-Schuster as he and the Steelers came back against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Check out the full look at the cleats and the glove down below.

Comicbook.com had the chance to talk with Saladin Ahmed about his turn on Miles Morales’ solo book. He completely understood the draw of the title.

“Yeah, I mean, I'm thrilled to be kind of taking over such a crucial character for where Marvel is at, where comics are at, where pop culture is at, at this point, right? With the movie [Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse], with him in the video games and stuff, this is Miles' moment, right? And to be taking the reins of a comic at this point is intimidating. It's an honor, but it's also intimidating,” he began.

If you see some extra bio-electricity on the field today, it’s because @TeamJuju's wearing one-of-a-kind @adidas "Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales" cleats! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/whzbLYSbj3 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 8, 2020

Ahmed continued, “But from the moment I heard the announcement, and this was back when I was writing poetry and didn't dream I'd be writing for Marvel, but I heard the announcement of Miles when Bendis first brought him into the Ultimate Universe. I've been geeked about this attempt to kind bridge the classic Marvel superheroics with the era we live in now, which looks different than 1963 looked. And so, I've been geeked about Miles since he came out. So, just kind of taking over this book, or launching this book is a dream.”

Jamie Lovett of Comicbook.com really enjoyed his time with Spider-Man: Miles Morales. He couldn’t say enough about the storytelling.

“Spider-Man: Miles Morales tells an intimate, emotionally resonant superhero story about a young hero trying to live up to the role models that inspired him and do right by the community that supports him,” he explained. “The subtle marriage of gameplay progression to themes helps make the story that much more engrossing. The boss fights could be more impressive, and the side content can, at times, feel perfunctory. But the game is fun, poignant, and powerful all the same. Spider-Man fans should be swinging high while playing.”

Photo Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports